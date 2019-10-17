Bosley Pope, 71, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 10, 1948, in Marion County. He was raised in the Catholic faith, an Army Veteran and served in Vietnam, formerly employed at Owens-Illinois, Poly Air, and Popes Lawn Service. He was the best husband, dad, best friend, and a people person.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Nancy Pope; a sister, Patricia Ann Pope; and a brother, Jerry Pope.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Pope; two children, Micky (Alli) Pope and Marty (Lisa) Pope, all of Bardstown; sister-in-law, Alicia Matthews, of Versailles; and two nieces, Jeri Lynn King, of Versailles, and Jessica Pope, of San Antonio, Texas.
The funeral was 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery. The Rev. Jason Harris officiated.
Memorial contributions may go to the .
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 18, 2019