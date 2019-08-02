Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Carol (Hatton) Chesser. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Visitation 10:00 AM Church Alive Funeral service 12:00 PM Church Alive, 9508 Blue Lick Road Louisville , KY View Map Interment Following Services Brookland Cemetery. Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Carol (Hatton) Chesser, 74, of Bardstown, returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born in Louisville on Dec. 7, 1944, to the late Melvin J. and Addie (Price) Hatton. Mrs. Chesser was retired from Kroger as a clerk. She was a volunteer for Red Cross and a member of the Red Hat Society. She was also very dedicated to her work with the Southern Gospel Quartet Convention.

Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; loving husband, Charles J. Chesser; a brother, Don Hatton; a sister-in-law, Barbara Hatton; her father and mother in law, Hobert and Irene Chesser; and her grandparents, J.D. and Anna Price and George and Rebecca Hatton.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Tammy Chesser Brant (Larry) and Tony Chesser (Helen); her grandchildren, Corey Brant (Natasha), Carey Brant, Casey Brant and Joey Samples (Andrea); a great- grandson, Braxton John Charles Brant; and her siblings, Gilbert Hatton (Sandy), Ken Hatton (Judy), Dan Hatton and Cheri Hatton Barnes (Steve).

The funeral is noon Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Church Alive 9508 Blue Lick Road in Louisville with interment to follow at Brookland Cemetery.

Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) and Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

