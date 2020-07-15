1/1
Brenda "Benny" Chesser
Brenda "Benny" Chesser, 67, of Bardstown passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 9, 1953, in Bullitt County. She retired from Amazon, and loved to do arts and crafts with the grandbabies, she loved her family dearly especially the grandbabies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, R.B. and Mary Ellen Roby; a sister, Etta Price; a grandson, Daniel Colton Roby; and a son-in-law, Gary Burnett.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Roy Chesser, of Bardstown; six children, Steven (Beth) Roby, of New Haven, Terry Burnett, of Vine Grove, Josh (Brittany) Chesser, of Bardstown, Louann (Rodrigo) Constantino, of New Haven, and Chris Chesser, of Radcliff; 13 grandchildren, Austin Roby, Tristen Roby, Ashlynd Roby, Katie Burnett, Chase Chesser, Aubree Chesser, Adian Constantino, Natalie Constantino, Juliana Constantino, Emari Constantino, McKenzie Holcomb, Ary-Onna Tongue, La'mya Tongue, and Zaybug Hughes; six sisters, Wanda Miller, Kay Martin, Betty Roby, Nancy Corbitt, Denise Dent Roby, and Catherine Roby; a niece she loved like a daughter, April Browning; and Aprils' children who she thought of as grandchildren; Michael Collins, Dalton Collins, and Brooklyn Browning.
Her visitation will be 1-3 pm Saturday July 18, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
