Brenda Dossett, 71, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was born Jan. 23, 1949, in Alicia, Ark. She lived many years in Speedway, Ind., retired from Indiana University Health in 2014, and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church of Bardstown.
Brenda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved traveling, long walks on the beach and was passionate in her faith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Imogene Taylor; and two sisters, Patricia Jessup and Loretta Maines.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Dossett, of Bardstown; three children, Scott Thomson, of Speedway, Ind., Jill (Jay) Newnum, of Fishers, Ind., and Lisa (Nick) Work, of Downingtown, Pa.; her father, Jack Taylor, of Poland, Ind.; two stepchildren, Alan Todd (Anne-Marie) Dossett, of Bardstown, and Dr. Lesly Ann (Jocelyn Greene) Dossett, of Ann Arbor, Mich.; four grandchildren, Jaykob and Jayden Newnum, and Addison and Ethan Work; seven stepgrandchildren, Lilly-Anne, Jennah, Claire and Alex Dossett, Grayson, Blake and Bennett Greene; two brothers, Wendell (Chris) Taylor and Mike (Cindy) Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Dr. James Carroll will officiate.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.