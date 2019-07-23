Brianna Carol Tanksley, infant, of New Hope, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Nancy Carol Nalley.
Survivors include her parents, John Jr. and Julia Brooke Bryan Tanksley, of New Hope; a brother, Braydon Tanksley; a sister, Brinley Tanksley, both of New Hope; maternal grandparents, Kevin (Vickie Dones) Bryan, of New Hope; paternal grandparents, John Tanksley Sr., of New Hope, and Sandra Johnson, of LaPort, Ind.; maternal great-grandparents, DeAnna DeWitt Nalley, of Bardstown, James Louis Nalley, of Howardstown, and Edward (Bernadette Reid) Bryan, of New Haven; paternal great-grandparents, Alfred Tanksley, of Mill Creek, Ind., Melodie Gatz, of Michigan City, Ind., and James (Donna) Lennox, of Mill Creek, Ind.; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery in Bardstown with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 24, 2019