Brodie James Norris, 26, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 29, 1993, in Louisville to Joseph Roscoe Norris and Barbara Cardoza. Brodie attended Apollo and Daviess County High Schools (class of 2012). He received his master's degree in social work from Western Kentucky University (Owensboro campus). Brodie was employed as a therapist at Family Options working mostly with children. He was a compassionate person who had a great sense of humor and was always smiling and making people laugh. While he loved music, his greatest passion was gaming where he excelled and achieved world class ranking several times. While being the affectionate owner of two special dachshunds, Gus and Ringo, Uncle Brodie especially enjoyed gaming with his adoring nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Mary Norris; and a nephew, Nolan Matthew Dale.

Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Roscoe Norris, of Bardstown; his mother, Barbara Cardoza, of Owensboro; sisters, Stephanie Dale (Matthew), of Radcliff, and Karen Hamilton (David), of Bardstown; maternal grandparents, Sandy and Janet Cardoza, of Elizabethtown; five nieces and nephews, Ella Hamilton, Isabel Dale, Devan Dale, Dalon Dale and Addison Dale; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, Brodie's funeral arrangements will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

