Brodie James Norris
Brodie James Norris, 26, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 29, 1993, in Louisville to Joseph Roscoe Norris and Barbara Cardoza. Brodie attended Apollo and Daviess County High Schools (class of 2012). He received his master's degree in social work from Western Kentucky University (Owensboro campus).
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Mary Norris; and a nephew, Nolan Matthew Dale.
Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Roscoe Norris, of Bardstown; his mother, Barbara Cardoza, of Owensboro; sisters, Stephanie Dale (Matthew), of Radcliff, and Karen Hamilton (David), of Bardstown; maternal grandparents, Sandy and Janet Cardoza, of Elizabethtown; five nieces and nephews, Ella Hamilton, Isabel Dale, Devan Dale, Dalon Dale and Addison Dale; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be Saturday, July 11, with visitation 4-5 p.m. and the service 5-6 p.m. at 901 Chambers Blvd. in Bardstown.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
