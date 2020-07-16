Bruce Wayne Felix, 30 of Hodgenville, went to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday July 14, 2020, due to a motorcycle accident. # sunglarebewareHe was born Aug. 10, 1989, in Jefferson County to Timothy Michael and Margaret Rose Christopher Felix.He was of the Baptist by faith.He was an employee of Metalsa in Elizabethtown, a certified Union Welder with Metalsa, an avid motorcycle rider, and loved boating an vacations with his family. He loved his fiancé, whom he referred to as his wife, and children. He was a member of the Union UAW Local 3047 through his work. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed by all.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ramen, and Margaret Nalley Christopher; and his paternal grandfather, John Felix; and his father in-law, Lloyd Devers.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé/wife, Samantha Ellen Hahn, of Hodgenville; two sons, Ryker Bane Hahn and Gryffin Charles Henderson, both of Hodgenville; one daughter, Freya Grey Felix, of Hodgenville; one brother, Brandon Michael Felix, of Elizabethtown; one half-sister, Devon Renee' Felix of Califorina, his in-laws Gary and Charlotte Logsdon of Hodgenville, two sister-in-laws, Nicole and Caitlin Devers of Hodgenville, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.The funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, Hodgenville Chapel, followed by cremation. Bro. Jim Webster will officiate.Visitation will be held Friday July 17, from 2 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., and will continue after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.