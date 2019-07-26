Carol L. 'Cookie' Gossett, 77, of Bardstown, passed away, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Gossett, and her children, David Gossett; Michael Gossett, of Fort Myers, Fla.; Daniel Gossett, of Bloomfield; Michelle Lindsey, of Port Orange, Texas; and Susan Medley, of Crestwood
Visitation followed by a memorial service is 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.
Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 27, 2019