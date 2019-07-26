Carol L. "Cookie" Gossett (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY
40216
(502)-447-2600
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Obituary
Carol L. 'Cookie' Gossett, 77, of Bardstown, passed away, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Gossett, and her children, David Gossett; Michael Gossett, of Fort Myers, Fla.; Daniel Gossett, of Bloomfield; Michelle Lindsey, of Port Orange, Texas; and Susan Medley, of Crestwood
Visitation followed by a memorial service is 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.
Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 27, 2019
