1/1
Carolyn Elaine Mattingly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Elaine Mattingly, 71, of Cox's Creek, returned to the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.
She was the former Carolyn Thompson, a retired employee of the Nelson County School System, and a member of Riverview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Thelma Brown Thompson; and her son-in-law, Ray Laswell.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry Mattingly; one daughter, Shannon Laswell; a son, Shane Mattingly (Rhonda); two sisters, Brenda Bishop and Deanie Conder; along with five grandchildren, Wyatt Marshall, Megan Marshall, Madison Crowe, Austin Mattingly, and Jordan Mattingly; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee Lyvers, and Aubree and Lincoln Guest.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts are suggested to the church.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved