Carolyn Elaine Mattingly, 71, of Cox's Creek, returned to the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

She was the former Carolyn Thompson, a retired employee of the Nelson County School System, and a member of Riverview Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Thelma Brown Thompson; and her son-in-law, Ray Laswell.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry Mattingly; one daughter, Shannon Laswell; a son, Shane Mattingly (Rhonda); two sisters, Brenda Bishop and Deanie Conder; along with five grandchildren, Wyatt Marshall, Megan Marshall, Madison Crowe, Austin Mattingly, and Jordan Mattingly; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee Lyvers, and Aubree and Lincoln Guest.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Riverview Cemetery.

Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the church.

McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.



