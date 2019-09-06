Carolyn M. Backherms, 74, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at her home with family by her side. She was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Nelson County to the late C.K. and Thelma Ballard Monin. Carolyn was the former principal at Ascension School in Louisville and the principal at St. Joseph School in Jacksonville, Fla., for a combined total of 35 years. She and her husband enjoyed traveling, playing golf and mainly being outdoors. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph E. "Sonny" Monin, Raphael Monin and Al Monin.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 37 years Les Backherms; two sisters, Martha (Frank) Wheeler, and Linda (John) Roby, both of Bardstown; four brothers, Charles Monin, of Bardstown, Don Monin, of Alabama, William Monin, of Hardinsburg, and Paul (Brenda) Monin, of Bardstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, with prayers at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw. Additional visitation will be Saturday after 8 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
The family requests contributions be made to Flaget Memorial Hospital in care of Hospice of Nelson County, 4305 New Shepherdsville Road, Bardstown, KY 40004
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 7, 2019