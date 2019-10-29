Carolyn Rose Ballard, 84, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Glen Ridge Health Campus in Louisville. She was born March 12, 1935, in Washington County to the late Joseph Leo and Helen Rose Clements Wathen. She was a retired teachers aide for the Bardstown Board of Education, was a CASA worker, a volunteer for the Flaget Hospital Auxiliary and the Bardstown-Nelson County Tourist and Convention Commission, and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry Cook; and seven brothers, Harold, Mike, Bill, Jimmy, Donnie, Jerry, and Sonny Wathen.
She is survived by three sons, David Cook, of Cox's Creek, Chris (Holly) Cook, of Taylorsville, Pastor John (Beth) Cook, of Tennessee; four daughters, Donna Bowman, of Cox's Creek, and Rose Spalding, Mona Carey and Annette Curtsinger, all of Louisville; four sisters, Flo Hobbs, Lois (Bobby) Ballard and Martha Bickett, all of Bardstown, Margaret (Joe) DeViney, of Florida; one brother, Tommy Wathen, of Bardstown; 16 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Deacon Sam Filiatreau will officiate. Interment will be in St. Gregory Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, and Wednesday after 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 30, 2019