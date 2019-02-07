Carolyn Sue Culver Harned, 74, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor O'Connell and Nancy Rogers Culver.
She is survived by two sons, David Montgomery, of Clarkson, and Billy Montgomery, of Bardstown.
The family followed her wishes of cremation and a memorial visitation will be noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 8, 2019