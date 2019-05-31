Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrie Mae (Lymes) Brown. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Carrie Mae Lymes Brown, 76, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville.

A native of Nelson County, she was born Aug. 5, 1942, to the late Richard and Miranda Thompson Lymes.

She was a homemaker and a member of Willisburg Church of God Of Prophecy.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Sue Brown; and a sister, Sue Frazier.

Survivors include a son, James Brown, of Bardstown; four daughters, Debra Danzinger (Michael), of Elizabethtown, Lyquita Culver and Terri Brown, both of New Haven, and Connie Pate (David), of Bardstown; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Lymes (Georgia), of Rineyville; and five sisters, Betty Curtsinger, of Boston, Hazel Turner, Stella Teper (Al), Nancy Keith and Linda Lymes, all of Bardstown.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Willisburg Church of God Of Prophecy with the Rev. Keith Creech, the church pastor, officiating. He will be assisted by the Rev. W.W. Webb, a former pastor and Shirley Ball, minister of senior ministries.

Burial will be in the Little Brick Cemetery in Boston.

Pallbearers will be David Sheakley, Brandon Sheakley, Josh Sheakley, Corey Sheakley, Daniel Keathley, Dyer Keathley, Eric Brown, Tyler Brown and Tanner Brown.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



