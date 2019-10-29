Catherine Ann Sims, 89, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 11, 1930, to the late George Stanley and Margaret Mary Buckman Logsdon. Ann was a retired bookkeeper for Samuels Motor Company, was a former substitute teacher for Bethlehem High School, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Ann was an avid reader, had a very charitable and giving heart to her family, friends and those she didn't know.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Sims.
She is survived by two sons, Gabriel Sims, of Bardstown, Chris Sims, of Germany; two brothers, Pat Logsdon, of Loretto, Tom Logsdon, of California; and three grandchildren, Amanda, Joshua and Maven Edward Sims.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Minh Vu as celebrant. Following Catherine's wishes cremation will follow the Mass. Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 30, 2019