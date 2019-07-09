Catherine Ann "Kate" Simpson Spears, 90, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Catherine was born to the late Byron and Eleanor Simpson in Casper, Wyoming. She was raised in Fairfield, was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and attended Bloomfield High School. After moving to Louisville, she became a longtime member of St. Barnabas and St. Pius Catholic churches.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Joseph Spears; a son, Joseph Spears; a son-in-law, Stephen Liebert; a grandchild, Lindsay Blindt; a sister, June Cannon; and a brother, Bill Simpson.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Stephen Spears, Dave Spears (Julia), Sally Ahonima (Tim Palmer), Bill Spears (Karen), Mary Ellen Amback (Charles), Rebecca Liebert, and Elizabeth Howard; a daughter-in-law, Ella Spears; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Byron Simpson Jr., Sister Grace Simpson, O.S.U.M.S.J., Jim Simpson, Pat Simpson, Mike Simpson, Martha Wolfe and Elizabeth Simpson.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Aududon Plaza Drive. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 111 Church Street in Fairfield, with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
We are especially grateful for all of Mom's caregivers at the Little Sisters of the Poor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor.
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 10, 2019