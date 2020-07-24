1/1
Catherine "Cathy" DeShazer
1960 - 2020
Catherine "Cathy" DeShazer, 59, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Sept. 20, 1960, in Charleston, West Va., to the late James Harry and Gwendolyn Geraldine Trout Lightner. Cathy had worked in the manufacturing industry for many years before retiring due to her health and she was of the Baptist faith.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her biological father, Clyde Paul Burton; a sister, Barbara "Bobbie" Michael; and two brothers, James Christian Lightner and Patrick Kingsley Trout Davis.
Cathy is survived by her son, Charles "Charlie" Wade (Brittany) Dickey, of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Mackenzie Dickey and Carson Dickey; her biological mother, Patricia McCarty, of Vienna, West Va.; two brothers, David McCarty and Chuck McCart,y both of Vienna, West Va.; and her beloved pet dog Molly.
After a private family viewing her wishes for cremation were followed.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Barktown Rescue or Nelson County Humane Society.
Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
