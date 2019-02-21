Catherine Marie Williamson Omari, 70, of Nazareth, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Signature Colonial Healthcare in Bardstown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Nancy Williamson.
She is survived by her husband, Takeo Omari.
The funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home
324 Center Street
New Haven, KY 40051
(502)549-3629
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 22, 2019