Cave Scott Snider, 76, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his residence. Born in Bloomfield, he was the son of Mary Durrett Snider and the late Virgil R. "Rats" Snider. He began his working career as a farmer and later went to work in the livestock supply business as an employee of Feeder's Supply. Establishing his own feed and livestock bedding company, he owned and operated Livestock Show Services, providing livestock stabling supplies to equestrian events throughout the country. He was affiliated with the World's Championship Horse Show for 52 years, retiring in 2016. He worked with the Shelbyville Horse Show for thirty years. A dedicated horseman, he formerly managed the Gasparilla Charity Horse Show in Florida and the Pro Am Benefit Classic Horse Show in Perry, Ga. He was also a member and Past Master of the Taylorsville Lodge No. 210 of Free and Accepted Masons.

His survivors include his wife, Beth Snider, of Shelbyville; his mother, Mary Durrett Snider, of Taylorsville; his sons, Michael Snider and his wife, Tammy, of Taylorsville, and Chris Snider and his wife, Sarah, of Missouri; his daughter, Allison Cleek and her husband, Alan, of Overland Park, Kan.; his sister, Lora Cheek and her husband, Woody, of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Leslie Slaughter and her husband, Craig, Kelsey Metts and her husband, T. J., Jacob Snider and his wife, Katelyn, Amanda Harmon and her husband, Brent, Drake Snider, Grant Auman, Chase Auman, and Ella Auman; and his great-grandchildren, Kendall Slaughter and Mason Slaughter.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Big Spring Cemetery near Bloomfield, with the Rev. Gene Wright and the Rev. Lisa Zalhalka officiating. Interment will be in Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Maria Knight Scholarship Fund, United Professional Horseman's Association, 4059 Iron Works Parkway, No. 2, Lexington, KY 40511.

Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville is in charge of arrangements.