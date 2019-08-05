Cecil Elwood Blair, 78, of Boston passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He was a pipe welder for Jeffboat.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Lee Adams Blair; his son, Carl Edward Blair; and his parents, Ollie and Elsie Elkins Blair.
Survivors include his three sons, Cecil Bruce Blair (Barbie), Carl Edward Blair (Suki) and Kenneth Wayne Blair (Theresa); two daughters, Kimberly Anne Varner and Susan Marie Blair McCubbins; two brothers, Donnie Blair and Gary Blair; two sisters, Donna Hughes and Jan Whitaker; eight grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in Little Brick Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-8PM Sunday, 12-8PM Monday and after 10AM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Trowbridge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Aug. 6, 2019