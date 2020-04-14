Chad Michael McCarty, 42, of Bardstown, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 20, 1977, in Marion County to Larry Benjamin and Deborah Lynn Gorley McCarty. Chad was an employee of Tower Automotive of Bardstown. He loved coaching basketball, loved his family and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Miranda 'Mandy" McCarty.
Chad is survived by his wife, Erin Gordon McCarty; two daughters, Hannah McCarty and Avery McCarty, both of Bardstown; three sons, Logan Gordon, of Louisville, and Landon McCarty and Garrett McCarty, both of Bardstown; his parents Benny and Debbie McCarty, of Lebanon; and a brother, Jason (Terri) McCarty, of Lebanon.
Funeral services will be private with burial in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Gravel Switch.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 15, 2020