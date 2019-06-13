|
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
The Rev. Charles Edward Reteneller, 84, a former Nazareth Village resident, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Nazareth Clifton Place in Louisville. The Rev. Reteneller was born Dec. 18, 1934, in Louisville to the late Charles Albert and Aurelia Theresa Englert Reteneller. He was a Catholic priest for the Archdiocese of Louisville and was ordained on June 11, 1960. He attended St. Martin's from 1939-1948, Flaget from 1948-1951, St. Meinrad Minor Seminary 1951-1952, St. Meinrad Minor and Major Seminaries in 1952-1956 and St. Meinrad Major Seminary from 1956-1960.
After his ordination on June 11, 1960, he served as assistant/associate pastor at the following parishes: St. Patrick's, Louisville, June-Aug. 1960, St. Frances of Rome, Louisville, Aug. 1960-Dec. 1964, St. Margaret Mary, Lyndon, Dec. 1964-Jan. 1970, St. Barnabas, Louisville, Jan. 1970-June 1972, St. Edward, Jeffersontown, June 1983-April 1985, St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Louisville, April 1985-April 1987, and St. James, Elizabethtown, Feb.-June 1988 (weekend associate pastor, June 1988-June 1999). He served as Pastor at St. Vincent de Paul, New Hope, June 1972-June 1983. He was a temporary chaplain at St. Catharine Motherhouse and Sansbury Infirmary, Jan.-Feb. 1988, weekday chaplain at St. Catharine Motherhouse, St. Catharine, KY, Dec. 1992-Dec. 1996, and as Sacramental Moderator at St. Catharine Motherhouse and Sansbury Care Center and Holy Rosary, Springfield, June 1999-Feb. 2005, when he retired. Rev. Reteneller completed a sabbatical at the School of Applied Theology, Berkeley, Calif., Jan. 1992-May 1992. He was also a volunteer member at McMahan Volunteer Fire Department, Jeffersontown Volunteer Fire Department, and Louisville Fire Department (all in Louisville). He helped create and was a volunteer member of the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department in New Hope.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Reteneller.
He is survived by a sister, Marilyn (Brice) Howard, of Owensboro; and a brother, Jim (Ruth Ann) Reteneller, of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at St. Vincent de Paul in New Hope with Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz presiding. Interment will be in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 14, with prayers at 7 p.m. at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home and 9 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the church until the time of the service at 11 a.m.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 14, 2019
