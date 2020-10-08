1/1
Charles Edward Roberts
1926 - 2020
Charles Edward Roberts, 94, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Aug. 19, 1926, in Nelson County to the late Ora Xavier and Agnes Effie Hutchins Roberts. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946-1948, owned Marathon Gas Station, farmed and served as Nelson County Judge for eight years. He attended the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral and Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He loved to garden, tell stories and watch wildlife around his lake from his easy chair. Most of all, he felt great joy in attending daily Mass and sharing his Catholic faith.
Judge Roberts was preceded in death also by his wife of 63 years, Virginia Settles Roberts; a sister, Gladys Ball; and brothers, John C. Hubert, Dick, William and George Roberts.
He is survived by daughters, Karen (Thomas) Weber, of Colorado Springs, Mary Adams, of Bardstown; sons, Christian (Tammy) Roberts, Stephen (Katherine) Roberts and Patrick Roberts, all of Bardstown, and Michael Roberts, of Louisville; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw and the Rev. Matthew Hardesty as celebrants. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m. at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
The family request that contributions be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
