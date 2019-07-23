Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward "Charlie" Tingle. View Sign Service Information Houghlin Funeral Home 119 Fairfield Hill Rd Bloomfield , KY 40008 (502)-252-8321 Visitation 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Houghlin Funeral Home 119 Fairfield Hill Rd Bloomfield , KY 40008 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM Houghlin Funeral Home 119 Fairfield Hill Rd Bloomfield , KY 40008 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Houghlin Funeral Home 119 Fairfield Hill Rd Bloomfield , KY 40008 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Elwood "Charlie" Tingle, 87, of Bloomfield, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at home with family by his side. He was born Dec. 14, 1931, in Spencer County, to the late Ezra and Clara Curtsinger Tingle. A man of remarkable drive, he owned and operated Charlie Tingle's Used Cars for 62 years up to his passing.

His inexhaustible work ethic and love will continue to inspire. He was an avid boater and had a passion for farming and old cars particularly his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible, which is the year he established Charlie Tingle's Used Cars. He was a member of Little Union Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel. He was recognized in the Bloomfield Bicentennial Celebration as the longest business owner and was appointed Honorable Marshal for the upcoming inaugural Bloomfield Christmas parade to be held this year.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezra and Clara Tingle; a son, Charles Larry Tingle; siblings, C.H. Tingle, Robert Tingle, Marshall Tingle, Ruby Humes and Wanda Stumph; and a granddaughter, Ginger Nicole Seigle.

Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Alice Ockerman Tingle; his children, Connie (Bobby) Ames, of Bloomfield, Sharon (Larry) Wright, of Leitchfield, Christy (Travis) Ake, of Bloomfield, Lisa (Michael) Primm, of Bloomfield, Scott (Peggy) Tingle, of Taylorsville, Chad (Karen) Seigle, of Chaplin; 10 grandchildren, Rebekah Greer, Heather Fischer, Justin Evans, Whitney Seigle, Allyson Evans, Hunter Evans, Ethan Seigle, Blayne Primm, Presley Primm and Easton Primm; two great-grandchildren, Vincent Fisher and Madeline Greer.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Brother Tom Sparrow and Brother Winfred Hagerman will officiate. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, until the time of the service.

is in charge of arrangements.

