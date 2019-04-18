Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charles "Gary" Miles Sr., 68, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at U of L Medical Center. He was born Jan. 23, 1951, in Bardstown. He was an Army Veteran and disabled veteran, a member of the American Legion Post 121, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Gary loved riding Harley's, his old cars, and loved family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Miles Sr.; three sisters, Carrie Miles, Martha Louise Miles and Theresa Mae Miles Hall; and two brothers, Samuel Lee Miles and James E. "Eddie" Miles Jr.

He is survived by two sons, Charles Gary "Punkin" (Melissia) Miles Jr., of St. Louis, and Charles Edward "Chuckie" Miles, of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Carson Miles, Dominic Miles and T.J. Dawson; significant other, Ann Rose Davidson, of Bardstown; his mother, Martha Rose Spalding Miles, of Bardstown; three sisters, Karen (Mike) Vittitow, Cathy (Tommy) Hite, both of Bardstown, and Jeanie (John) Lowe, of Hayden, Ala.; two brothers, Harry (Jackie) Miles and Mike "Spike" Miles, both of Bardstown; brother-in-law, Bruce Hall, of Bardstown; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews; and best friend Chris Sinclair.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Rev. Minh Vu will officiate.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday, April 22, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be at 5 p.m. Monday.

Memorial contributions may go to or Masses.

is in charge of arrangements.

