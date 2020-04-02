Charles Miller "Music Man" Walls, 72, of Shepherdsville, formerly of Springfield, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
He was born Dec. 15, 1947, in Lebanon, to Charles N. and Juanita Miller Walls.
He was a 1965 graduate of Springfield High School. Charlie was well known for his vast knowledge of sound technology, having operated a music recording studio for 40 years. He and his wife, Sandra owned and operated the former Blue Grass Entertainment and Expo Center in Bardstown.
Preceding him in death was his father, Charles Noel Walls on July 15, 2000.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Osborne Walls; two sons, Troy Walls (Donna), of Campbellsville, and Brian Walls (Stefanie), of Shepherdsville; four grandchildren, Chase Dearmond, Brayden Pierce, Allison Walters and Emilee Walters; his mother, Juanita Walls, of Springfield, and two brothers, James V. "Buck" Walls, of Willisburg, and William N. Walls, of Lawrenceburg.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held later.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 3, 2020