Charles Preston "Charlie" Hellard, 74, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his home.
He was the owner of Charlie's Car Service in Lebanon Junction and was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Bardstown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Flora Mae Frazier Hellard; and a brother, Thomas Hellard.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sandra Ashbaugh Hellard; two sons, Charles E. Hellard (Mary Lou) and Anthony Allen Hellard (Tonya); two daughters, Angela Gayle Hardin and Jennifer Rose Duvall; one brother, Randall Hellard (Sue); two sisters, Margaret Hardin and Agnes Baker; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to .
Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 28, 2019