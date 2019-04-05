Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charles V. "Bo" Bean, 93, of Lenore, in Nelson County, died peacefully at his home on Monday April 1, 2019. Bo was born May 10, 1925, to Charles Duvall Bean and Mary Powers Bean. He was a member of New Salem Baptist Church and was proud to be a lifelong Kentucky farmer.

Bo was well known for his optimism, quick wit and his kind, generous spirit. He had an engaging personality, enjoyed helping others and loved trading stories with his friends.

Bo's many talents included making unique horseshoe cowboys, writing witty, down-home poems and making walking sticks from split tobacco stakes. He gave hundreds of these items away to his friends and family. Bo enjoyed all types of music but especially loved country and gospel.

As a senior at Bardstown High School he received the Kentucky FFA Star Farmer Award. He was a member of the 1941 Bardstown Tiger Football team that scored 286 points to their opponents' zero. He served 17 years on the Nelson County School Board, and 50 years with perfect attendance on the Samuels Field Airport Board. He served two terms on the FSA Board, and was very active with Nelson County Farm Bureau. In 2006 was inducted into the Farmers Hall of Fame by Nelson County Farm Bureau.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Tillie Bean; a sister, Jane Denny; a brother, Colonel James Bean, and twin brother, Elmer Bean.

He is survived by his son, Terry (Glenna) Bean; a daughter, Kathy Bean; a granddaughter, Allison Bean (Zachary) Taylor; two great-grandsons, whom he adores, Ayden and Bryce Taylor; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Bean and June Bean; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many special friends.

Bo has chosen cremation and his ashes will be spread on his farm that he loved so much. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life at Parkway Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 16, at 11 a.m. with visitation and a fellowship meal to follow from noon to 3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in memory of Bo, to Hospice of Nelson County, 711 McDowell Blvd., Bardstown KY, 40004, Parkway Baptist Church or New Salem Baptist Church.

Our family would like to express sincere thanks and appreciation to the entire Hospice staff for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to Bo in the last few weeks of his life.

is in charge of arrangements.

Charles V. "Bo" Bean, 93, of Lenore, in Nelson County, died peacefully at his home on Monday April 1, 2019. Bo was born May 10, 1925, to Charles Duvall Bean and Mary Powers Bean. He was a member of New Salem Baptist Church and was proud to be a lifelong Kentucky farmer.Bo was well known for his optimism, quick wit and his kind, generous spirit. He had an engaging personality, enjoyed helping others and loved trading stories with his friends.Bo's many talents included making unique horseshoe cowboys, writing witty, down-home poems and making walking sticks from split tobacco stakes. He gave hundreds of these items away to his friends and family. Bo enjoyed all types of music but especially loved country and gospel.As a senior at Bardstown High School he received the Kentucky FFA Star Farmer Award. He was a member of the 1941 Bardstown Tiger Football team that scored 286 points to their opponents' zero. He served 17 years on the Nelson County School Board, and 50 years with perfect attendance on the Samuels Field Airport Board. He served two terms on the FSA Board, and was very active with Nelson County Farm Bureau. In 2006 was inducted into the Farmers Hall of Fame by Nelson County Farm Bureau.He was preceded in death by his wife, Tillie Bean; a sister, Jane Denny; a brother, Colonel James Bean, and twin brother, Elmer Bean.He is survived by his son, Terry (Glenna) Bean; a daughter, Kathy Bean; a granddaughter, Allison Bean (Zachary) Taylor; two great-grandsons, whom he adores, Ayden and Bryce Taylor; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Bean and June Bean; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many special friends.Bo has chosen cremation and his ashes will be spread on his farm that he loved so much. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life at Parkway Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 16, at 11 a.m. with visitation and a fellowship meal to follow from noon to 3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in memory of Bo, to Hospice of Nelson County, 711 McDowell Blvd., Bardstown KY, 40004, Parkway Baptist Church or New Salem Baptist Church.Our family would like to express sincere thanks and appreciation to the entire Hospice staff for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to Bo in the last few weeks of his life. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Barlow Funeral Home

2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.

Bardstown , KY 40004

502-348-2844 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close