Charlie Ashcraft Sr., 76, of Bloomfield, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born March 2, 1944, in Estelle County. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He was a farmer, a foreman for Valley Hill Nursery, a Kentucky Colonel, and a loving husband, father, grandfather. He loved his whole family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alta Hughes Ashcraft; his parents, Flemon and Mattie Isaacs Ashcraft; two brothers, Jimmy and Jessie Ashcraft; and two sisters, Dorothy Dunaway and Hazel Frederick.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Ashcraft, of Bloomfield; a son, Charlie Ashcraft Jr. (Matasha), of Loretto; a daughter, Anita Simpson (Martin), of Springfield; four grandchildren, Felicity, Chasity, Kayla and Sire; a sister, Loutricia Stargel, of Brooks; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends whom were all loved a great deal.
The funeral service was 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Robert Parrish officiated.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 7, 2020