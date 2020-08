Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlotte Gambol, SCN, 90, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Mary Gambol.

She was buried in the Nazareth Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 20.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



