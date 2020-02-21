Charlotte Lynn Gilpin, 58, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Aug. 19, 1961, in Bardstown to the late Charlie "Pepsi" and Norma Jean Lewis Barnes. Charlotte was a former employee of Intertec, loved to play golf, go camping and was of the Catholic faith.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Virginia O'Bryan Gilpin; and her mother-in-law, Ann Gilpin.
Charlotte is survived by her husband Tim Gilpin; a son, Chris (Kelsey) Gilpin, of Bardstown; a sister, Sandy (Doug) Cundiff, of Bardstown; and one grandchild, Lane Gilpin.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with The Rev. Minh Vu officiating. Interment will be in Bardstown City Cemetery.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, and after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road in Bardstown.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Nelson County.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 22, 2020