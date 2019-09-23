Charmaine Hahn Downs, 79, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.
She was born Oct. 22, 1939, in Bardstown. She was owner with her husband of The Mansion Bed and Breakfast, attended Radford University in Virginia, was a longtime employee of Family Medical Center in Bardstown and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dennis Downs; son, Woodrow "Woody" Downs; and her parents, Austine and Woodrow Hahn.
She is survived by her two sons, Joseph "Dee" (Julie) Downs of Bardstown and Robert H. (Becky) Downs of Crestwood; daughter-in-law Tina Wright Downs of Bardstown; 16 grandchildren, Austin (Kendra), Emory, Hunter, Mitchell, Parker, Jack, Lila, Harrison, Wesley, Justin, Mariel, CeCe, Blaze, Dominic, Ambrose and Avilene Downs; one great-grandchild, Liam Downs; brothers, Woody (Kathy) Hahn, Greg Hahn, Timmy (Vickie) Hahn, and Tommy Hahn; sister, Bobbie (Byron) Hayden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Barlow Funeral Home with Deacon John Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until memorial time at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to the Flaget Cancer Center.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 24, 2019