A Bloomfield resident, Mr. Chester Hahn, 98, passed away Tuesday, Jan.14, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept.17, 1921, in Washington County to the late Ed and Bertha Terrell Hahn. Chester was a lifelong farmer, worked for Washington County and Shepherdsville Stockyards, hauled livestock, and was a member of the Bloomfield Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Conder Hahn.
He is survived by three sons, Jimmy (Wanda) Hahn, Jerry Hahn, Ricky (Carrie) Hahn, all of Bloomfield; five grandchildren, Karen Trent, Missy Goode, Katie Jury, Greg Hahn and Jonathan Hahn, and sevem great-grandchildren.
The funeral for Mr. Chester Hahn was 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan.18, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Bro. Richard Carwile and Dr. Matt Thompson officiated. Interment was in Highview Cemetery.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Bloomfield Baptist Church.
The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 19, 2020