Chester Ray Spencer, 88, of Boston, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was a lineman for General Electric and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church and a member of Dunavan Masonic Lodge #292 F&AM where he was the oldest past master. He was also an avid stock car racing fan.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melody Ann Burkhead; his parents, James Earl Spencer and Frankie Boyd Nall; and a half-brother, Albert Nall.
Survivors include his wife, Cora B. Chesser Spencer; two daughters, Robin Wimsatt (Dale), of Bardstown, and Lorri Adams (Marion), of Boston; a cousin, Laverne Douglas; three grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley and Jeremy; and nine great-grandchildren, Brianna, Spencer, Blake, Dale Hunter, Waylon, Maci, Dougie and Brianna.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial to follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Fortune, Melvin Burkhead, Bobby Joe Newton, Doug Beam, Spencer Beam and Eddie Ogden.
Honorary pallbearers will be his sons-in-law, Dale Wimsatt and Marion Adams and his great- grandchildren.
Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, July 12, with masonic rites at 7 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Monday, July 13, at the funeral home.Trowbridge Funeral Home Boston
is in charge of arrangements.