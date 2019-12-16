Christian "Cody" Dakota Doherty, 22, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
He was a 2016 graduate of Thomas Nelson High School in Bardstown. Cody was an adventurer who loved to travel and was very artistic, which showed in his photography and graphic design. He worked at Grassa Gramma Restaurant in Louisville.
He is survived by his mother, Angela Via, of Elizabethtown; his father and stepmother, Sean and Nikki Doherty, of Waddell, Ariz.; two stepsisters, Cassidy Korn and Jayden Abramsen, both of Waddell, Ariz.; two grandmothers, Vivian Via, of Vine Grove, and Sherri McIntosh, of Magnolia; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Nelson Edelen Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial will be in St. Brigid Catholic Church Cemetery in Vine Grove.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday after 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Nelson Edelen Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Dec. 17, 2019