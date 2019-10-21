Christine Dones Duncan, 89, of Boston, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown, after a short illness. She was born Jan. 31, 1930, in Louisville, worked for Dyer's Store in Boston for 50 years and then continued by serving breakfast at the Hampton and Holiday Inn's in Elizabethtown for 18 years. She retired at the age of 88. She was a member of Younger's Creek Baptist Church and a long time member of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Paul "Pete" Duncan; and her parents, Walter and Katie Geoghegan Dones.
She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Dones Sparkman, of Boston; niece, Christi (Patrick) Kennedy, of Arlington, Tenn.; three nephews, Marshall (Ruth Ann) Sparkman, of Franklin, Tenn., Donald Sparkman, of Atlanta, Dr. Keith Sparkman, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special family members, Elaine McAfee, and Mona Thomasson, both of Chattanooga, Tenn.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Boston. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the funeral home. An Eastern Star service will be 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Memorial contributions may go to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 22, 2019