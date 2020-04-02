Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine S. Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christine S. Smith, 67, of Greenville, Ind., passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Ind. She was born April 14, 1952, in Miami, Fla., the daughter of George F. and Elizabeth "Betty" Wellborne Seyle. Christine was an officer and bookkeeper of the family business Piping Layout Consultants Inc. for many years. She also was a charter member and officer of Mid South Mopar Association where she helped organize numerous fundraisers for the communities of Harrison and Floyd County. She was the crew chief of Mid South Mopar Association Drag Racing Team. She was a member of St. Mary Navilleton in Floyds Knobs, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Rees Smith of, Greenville, Ind.; two daughters, Jamie Cox (Brandon), of Butler, Ind., and Melanie Dailey (Mike), of Rutherfordton, N.C.; one brother, Gary Seyle, (Kathy) of Bardstown; one sister, Cathy Barnett, of Bardstown; and grandchildren, Wyatt and Waylon Cox and Connor, Matthew and Caitlin Daily.

Arrangements are private, however a memorial celebration will be planned at a later date.

