Christopher Lance Ballard, 36, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 10, 1983, in Bardstown to Richard "Rick" Dale and Patricia Ann Cambron Ballard, of Bardstown. Chris was an employee of the former American Greetings and was currently working in industrial maintenance at NPR of Bardstown.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Ballard; his paternal grandfather, Tom Ballard; his maternal grandfather, Charles Sonny Cambron; his paternal grandmother, Mary Frances Perrin; and a cousin, Alyssa Kelty.
Besides his parents Chris, is survived by his daughter, Savannah Ballard, of Bardstown, a sister, Ashley Ballard of Bardstown; two nephews, Waylon and Hunter; and his maternal grandmother, Shirley Cambron, of Springfield.
His service and burial will be private.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 28, 2020