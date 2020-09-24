1/1
Clara Jean Rogers
1939 - 2020
Clara Jean Rogers, 80, of Balltown, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Marion County. She was retired from Jim Beam Distillery with 33 years of service, a 1959 graduate of Bethlehem Academy, a devout Catholic and a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. She loved to play bingo and going to country music shows. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Anthony Rogers in 1990; a granddaughter, Nikki Adams; great-grandchild, Kingston; parents, Joseph Hall "J.H." Simpson and Emma Simpson Tinnell; stepfather, Jim Tinnell; two sisters, Doris Ruley and Beulah Hardin; four brothers, Mike, Tommy, J. E. and Ricky Simpson.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Anthony Lee Rogers of Balltown; three daughters, Angela (Rick) Greer of Bloomfield, Lisa (Denny) Lewis of Bardstown, and Melissa (Tommy) Cecil of Balltown; son, Ronnie Rogers of Balltown; three sisters, Cathy Gartland, Rita Peake, and Helen Kappell; two brothers, Freddy Simpson and Stevie Simpson; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Her funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery. The Rev. Jason Harris will officiate.
Visitation will be 3 – 8 pm Wednesday September 23 and 9 – 10:15 am Thursday September 24 at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held 7 pm Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
