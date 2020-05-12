Claude Marion Brown, 74, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was a native of Nelson County and retired from the U.S. Army after four tours in Vietnam. He also retired from Fort Knox Civil Service where he worked for the River City Food Service Company and he was an avid UK fan.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Claudine Michelle Brown; his parents, Burdett and Alma Coy Brown; two brothers, Jim Brown and Jack Brown; and a nephew, Bobby Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ann Marilyn Ballard Brown; two daughters, Lisa (Nevada) Langston, of Texas, and Charli (Jeff) Carman, of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren, Samantha Bradford, Karson Patterson, Summer (Issac) Lavery, Haley Ennis, Dakota Langston, Jaren Carman, Jaylan Langston and Bryce Carman; and four great-grandsons, Zander, Dante, Nicoli and Giovanni.
Graveside services will be at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Brown Cancer Center.
Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 13, 2020