Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clayton Kennedy Senn. View Sign

Infant Clayton Kennedy Senn, born Feb. 11, 2019, passed unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lillian Ritchie.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother and father, Megan N. Metcalf and Jeffrey K. Senn; his grandparents, Charlie Senn, Phyllis Senn and Perry Metcalf (Chris); great-grandfather, Julian "Pops" Ritchie; great-grandmother, Mary Norma Kennedy; aunts, Jessica Green and Jordan Metcalf; and an uncle, Justin "Jay" Moore. Memorial visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with private burial in St. Gregory Cemetery in Cox's Creek.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to PNC Bank, Clayton Kennedy Senn Memorial #3017554396.

Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be 4 -8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Shannon Funeral Home. Infant Clayton Kennedy Senn, born Feb. 11, 2019, passed unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lillian Ritchie.He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother and father, Megan N. Metcalf and Jeffrey K. Senn; his grandparents, Charlie Senn, Phyllis Senn and Perry Metcalf (Chris); great-grandfather, Julian "Pops" Ritchie; great-grandmother, Mary Norma Kennedy; aunts, Jessica Green and Jordan Metcalf; and an uncle, Justin "Jay" Moore. Memorial visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with private burial in St. Gregory Cemetery in Cox's Creek.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to PNC Bank, Clayton Kennedy Senn Memorial #3017554396.Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Visitation will be 4 -8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Shannon Funeral Home. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close