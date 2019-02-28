Infant Clayton Kennedy Senn, born Feb. 11, 2019, passed unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lillian Ritchie.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother and father, Megan N. Metcalf and Jeffrey K. Senn; his grandparents, Charlie Senn, Phyllis Senn and Perry Metcalf (Chris); great-grandfather, Julian "Pops" Ritchie; great-grandmother, Mary Norma Kennedy; aunts, Jessica Green and Jordan Metcalf; and an uncle, Justin "Jay" Moore. Memorial visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with private burial in St. Gregory Cemetery in Cox's Creek.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to PNC Bank, Clayton Kennedy Senn Memorial #3017554396.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 4 -8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Shannon Funeral Home.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 1, 2019