Clellon Bertus "Red" Boblitt, 72, of Chaplin, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 17, 1947, in Marion County to Chester and Ollie Belle Hardin Boblitt. Red was a retired employee of General Electric, was a U.S. Army veteran and loved fishing and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Chesser Boblitt; and his father, Chester Boblitt.
He is survived by his mother, Ollie Belle Boblitt; his sister, Diane (Rex) Curtsinger; three brothers, Leo (Pauline) Boblitt, Larry (Janice) Boblitt and Timmy (Angie) Boblitt, all of Willisburg; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law who were his special neighbors, Marty and Becky Chesser; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Bro. Brett Hudson and Bro. Keith Creech will officiate.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.
Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 22, 2020