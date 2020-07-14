1/1
Clifton Chesser
1943 - 2020
Clifton Chesser, 77, of Sycamore, Ill., died Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Naperville, Ill.
He was born Feb. 11, 1943, in Springfield, to Cecil and Mae (Mattingly) Chesser. He married Patricia E. Riley on Oct. 11, 1963.
Clifton was a plant manager at the Suter Company in Sycamore for 42 years, retiring in 2008. He was a former golfer, bowler, and also a lifetime member of the DeKalb Moose. He enjoyed watching TV, especially old shows and westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers, Homer, Herman and Billy Joe.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy; four children, Gene (Tina) Chesser, Keith (Julie) Chesser, Pamela Chesser and Kenneth (Darcy) Chesser; 15 grandchildren, Brandon, Courtney, Timothy, Christopher, Brittany, Amanda, Zachary, Mellissa, Scott, Cheyenne, Raven, Sienna, Payton, Bryan and Jacob; and 11 great grandchildren.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown, with burial in St. Michael Cemetery in Fairfield.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at the funeral home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
July 13, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 13, 2020
I did not know Clifton, but I work with both Gene and Scott, both fine people and a pleasure to worth with. I have heard nothing but good things about him from both of them and others that did work with him. My condolences to the family.
Eric Carroll
Coworker
July 12, 2020
Sorry for you loss. Charish the memories. Prayers to the entire family.
Janet and Tracy Forrest
Friend
July 12, 2020
Dear Patsy, Pam, Gene, Keith and Ken-May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am thinking and praying for all of you. Rest In Peace, Clifton.
Beth McCarroll-Bowman
Friend
July 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
allen chesser
Family
July 12, 2020
Dear Patsy Gene Pam Keith and Ken: may you be comforted by our sweet Lord and find peace in his presence as Cliff is now.
Lina Martin
Friend
