Clifton Chesser, 77, of Sycamore, Ill., died Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Naperville, Ill.
He was born Feb. 11, 1943, in Springfield, to Cecil and Mae (Mattingly) Chesser. He married Patricia E. Riley on Oct. 11, 1963.
Clifton was a plant manager at the Suter Company in Sycamore for 42 years, retiring in 2008. He was a former golfer, bowler, and also a lifetime member of the DeKalb Moose. He enjoyed watching TV, especially old shows and westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers, Homer, Herman and Billy Joe.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy; four children, Gene (Tina) Chesser, Keith (Julie) Chesser, Pamela Chesser and Kenneth (Darcy) Chesser; 15 grandchildren, Brandon, Courtney, Timothy, Christopher, Brittany, Amanda, Zachary, Mellissa, Scott, Cheyenne, Raven, Sienna, Payton, Bryan and Jacob; and 11 great grandchildren.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown, with burial in St. Michael Cemetery in Fairfield.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at the funeral home. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.