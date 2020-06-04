Cody Allen Harvey
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cody Allen Harvey, 33, of Bloomfield, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, due to an auto accident.  He was born May 20, 1987, in Sacramento, Calif. He was the owner of Harvey Services, and a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Paul; his maternal grandfather, Clarence Dosser; and his paternal grandfather, Ralph Harvey.
He is survived by his wife, Heather Dawn Harvey; four children, Tyler Harvey, Airika Rogers, Kaydee Rogers and Kyle Rogers, all of Bloomfield; his father, Dean (Andrea) Harvey; his mother, Samantha (Mike) Meisner; three sisters, Cynthia (Kevin) Milano, Cassandra Harvey and Brandi Harvey; and his brother, Donovan Harvey, all of California; his maternal grandmother, Maxine Dosser; paternal grandmother, Mary Harvey; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
His memorial service will be 5 p.m. Friday June 5, at Barlow Funeral Home.  Brother Winfred Hagerman will officiate.  Visitation will be 4 – 5 p.m. Friday, June 5 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go toward his service.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved