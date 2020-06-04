Cody Allen Harvey, 33, of Bloomfield, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, due to an auto accident. He was born May 20, 1987, in Sacramento, Calif. He was the owner of Harvey Services, and a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Paul; his maternal grandfather, Clarence Dosser; and his paternal grandfather, Ralph Harvey.
He is survived by his wife, Heather Dawn Harvey; four children, Tyler Harvey, Airika Rogers, Kaydee Rogers and Kyle Rogers, all of Bloomfield; his father, Dean (Andrea) Harvey; his mother, Samantha (Mike) Meisner; three sisters, Cynthia (Kevin) Milano, Cassandra Harvey and Brandi Harvey; and his brother, Donovan Harvey, all of California; his maternal grandmother, Maxine Dosser; paternal grandmother, Mary Harvey; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
His memorial service will be 5 p.m. Friday June 5, at Barlow Funeral Home. Brother Winfred Hagerman will officiate. Visitation will be 4 – 5 p.m. Friday, June 5 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go toward his service.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.