Cynthia Lou " Cindy" Stenger, 69, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. Cindy was born June 3, 1949, in Omaha, Neb. to the late Theodore and Cecilia Robak Nykiel. She was a L.P.N., a member of the Guardian Angels Catholic Church and love to bake and watch game shows.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Lee Stenger Sr.; a son, Richard Elliott Stenger; and a brother, Kenneth Nykiel.
She is survived by four daughters, Heidi Stenger, of Flint, Mich., Monica (Matt) Hoskins, of Bardstown, Nancy (Dominic) Lacenski, of Luxemburg, Wis., Anna Stenger, of Bloomfield; a son, Lee Stenger Jr., of Bardstown; two sisters, Maryann (Marvin) Schulte, of Dewey, Ariz., Karen (Jim) Chladek, of Overland Park, Kan.; a brother, Charlie (Sandy) Nykiel; and nine grandchildren.
The funeral will be 9 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Pfeiffer as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery in Fairfield.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home and 8 a.m. Saturday, April 13, until time of the service at 9 a.m.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 12, 2019