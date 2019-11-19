|
|
|
|
Cynthia Marie "Cindy" Robertson Douglas, 59, of Boston, went to be with her Heavenly Father Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born Dec. 2, 1959, in Bardstown to the late William "Joe" and Mary Cecilia Rust Robertson.
She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven and an employee of Katayama American Automotive. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister and daughter-in-law. She was a 1978 graduate of LaRue County High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Libby Ann Robertson; and her father-in-law, Earl Douglas.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Earl "Doodle" Douglas; a son, Kenneth Douglas; a daughter, Jana Douglas; her mother-in-law, Mary Helen Willett Douglas all of Boston; seven grandchildren, five brothers, James Ray "Boger" Robertson, of Boston, Mark (Peggy) Robertson, of Boston, Bobby (Pam) Robertson, of New Haven, Timmy (Frances) Robertson, of Raywick, and Roger (Annette) Robertson, of New Haven; three sisters, Brenda (Gary) Foster, of White City, Angela Bush, of Campbellsburg, Ind., and Michelle (Terry) Morgan, of White City; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 11-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning after 8:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 20, 2019
|
|
|
