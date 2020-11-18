Cynthia "Cindy" DeBell Price Lindell, 61, of Cox's Creek, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born on Sept. 15, 1959, in Louisville to Beverly and Bertha Cox DeBell. Cindy was a retiree WOCN Nurse where she led a brilliant career that left a lasting effect on her patients and co-workers. She was a loving wife, amazing mother and a very proud Mimaw. Cindy was beloved by her entire family and extended family. She touched countless lives with her kindness and generosity.
She was preceded in death by her father, Beverly Lee DeBell; and a sister, Rhonda Louise DeBell.
She is survived by her loving husband of 10 loving years, Larry Earl Lindell; her loving mother, Bertha Lea Cox DeBell; two daughters, Sarah Price and Emily Price, both of Bardstown; her brother, Steven (Rhonda) DeBell, of Louisville; her joy - three grandsons, Mark, Cole and Clay Durbin. She was also blessed with two bonus sons, Davis Lindell, of Nashville, Tenn., and Brian Lindell (Paige), of Mount Washington.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with Bro. Charles Frazier officiating. Interment will be in Highland Memory Gardens.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, and after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, until the time of the service at the funeral home. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.