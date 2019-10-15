Dan Grady Stewart Jr. (1940 - 2019)
Dan Grady Stewart Jr., 79, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born March 24, 1940, in Deport, Texas, was a U.S. Army veteran, and was a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Stewart Sr.; his mother, Imogene Jones; and a brother, Charles Stewart.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Stewart, of Bardstown; a son, Gerald Stewart, of Louisville; three daughters, Laura (Charlie) Skeen, of Cypress, Texas, Debbie (Ron) Widman, of Prospect, and Donna (James) Davis, of Woodstock, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Austin, Abigail, Brennan, Connor, Tristin, Olivia and Ashley; two brothers, Wesley Stewart and Bernnie Stewart; a sister, Scharlene Bartley; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen with no services.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 16, 2019
