Dana Gwen (Lyvers) Davis
Dana Gwen Lyvers Davis, age 51, of Highview, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 3, 2020. Dana was born in Clovis, New Mexico, on March 18, 1969, to Wayne "Joe" and Peggy Alvey Lyvers. She was a registered nurse by profession and worked at Baptist Hospital East. Dana loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, flowers, and going to the beach.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas Alvey, Ruby Hamilton and Ballard Lyvers.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of six years, Michael Davis; children, Brent Dimitri (Melisa), Derek Dimitri and Brittany Dimitri (Jay); stepchildren, Amanda Davis and Megan Davis; grandchildren, Alexis, Nathan, Faith, Alanna, Aaliyah and Drew; her parents; siblings, Chris Lyvers (Tessa), Daron Lyvers (Susan) and Gina Grissom (Jason); grandmother, Marjorie Lyvers; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
The funeral was 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery.
Friends and family may pay their respects on Friday, July 10 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
